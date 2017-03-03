Warped Tour lineup to be revealed at Full Sail University event, again

This year's Warped Tour lineup is set to be unveiled right here in Orlando later this month. For the second year running, the lineup announcement for the traveling punk fest will be the centerpiece of a live event and webcast to take place at Full Sail University.
On March 22 at 6 p.m., Full Sail will host Warped Tour organizers and a number of the (as yet unrevealed) bands set to perform at Warped as the entire lineup for Warped Tour is made public.
The webcast can be seen on the official Warped Tour site and locals have a chance at a limited number of free tickets to attend the Full Sail show. Try your luck here.