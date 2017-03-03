The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

The Heard

Warped Tour lineup to be revealed at Full Sail University event, again

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge The Warped Tour faithful - PHOTO BY IAN SUAREZ
  • Photo by Ian Suarez
  • The Warped Tour faithful
This year's Warped Tour lineup is set to be unveiled right here in Orlando later this month. For the second year running, the lineup announcement for the traveling punk fest will be the centerpiece of a live event and webcast to take place at Full Sail University.

On March 22 at 6 p.m., Full Sail will host Warped Tour organizers and a number of the (as yet unrevealed) bands set to perform at Warped as the entire lineup for Warped Tour is made public.

The webcast can be seen on the official Warped Tour site and locals have a chance at a limited number of free tickets to attend the Full Sail show. Try your luck here.

The Warped Tour touches down in Orlando on June 30 at 11 a.m. at Tinker Field. Tickets go on sale on March 22,

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Atlanta Read More

  2. Watch this gator drag a big dead fish across a Florida golf course Read More

  3. Tears for Fears and Hall and Oates announce summer Orlando date Read More

  4. Jimmy Fallon ride soft opens at Universal Orlando Read More

  5. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation