Friday, March 3, 2017

UCF alumnus joins 'Hamilton' national tour

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:52 AM

  Photo via Hamilton Facebook
Hamilton is filled with Founding Fathers and colonial women, but now a Knight is joining the mix.

According to UCF Today, alumnus Desmond Newson has landed a spot on the national tour of Hamilton, the Tony-award winning rapping musical about America's founding fathers.

Newson graduated from UCF in 2005 with a BFA in Theatre, immediately moving to Hong Kong to perform as Simba in Disney’s Festival of the Lion King. Since then, he's performed in Motown the Musical, Fly, In the Heights, Hairspray and several other productions. 
  Photo via UCF Today


UCF Today reports that his role with Hamilton didn't come easily. The audition process took four months, spanning from trials in Los Angeles to callbacks in New York.

The national tour of Hamilton will begin in San Francisco in March, followed by a 21-week run in Los Angeles.

More cities will follow, and Newson will return to Orlando when Hamilton comes to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts during the 2018-2019 season.

