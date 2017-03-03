UCF alumnus joins 'Hamilton' national tour

click image
Hamilton
-
Photo via Hamilton Facebook
is filled with Founding Fathers and colonial women, but now a Knight is joining the mix.
According to UCF Today
, alumnus Desmond Newson has landed a spot on the national tour of Hamilton
, the Tony-award winning rapping musical about America's founding fathers.
Newson graduated from UCF in 2005 with a BFA in Theatre, immediately moving to Hong Kong to perform as Simba in Disney’s Festival of the Lion King
. Since then, he's performed in Motown the Musical
, Fly
, In the Heights
, Hairspray
and several other productions.
UCF Today reports that his role with Hamilton didn't come easily. The audition process took four months, spanning from trials in Los Angeles to callbacks in New York.
The national tour of Hamilton
will begin in San Francisco in March, followed by a 21-week run in Los Angeles.
More cities will follow, and Newson will return to Orlando when Hamilton comes to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts during the 2018-2019 season
.