Tears for Fears and Hall and Oates announce summer Orlando date
By Nick Wills
photo via rolandt4f /Instagram
Tears for Fears
Eighties pop legends Tear for Fears
have planned a summer stop in Orlando with Hall & Oates.
The bands come to the Amway Center on June 9.
Either duo on its own would be a tour worth witnessing, but a pairing of this magnitude will have fans breathless with anticipation. True TFF/H&O fans may want to catch their June 7 stop in Miami as well as the Orlando date.
Tickets
range from $32 to $399 and can be purchased on March 10 starting at 10 a.m., but a limited number of pre-sale tickets will go on sale March 5.
photo via Tears for Fears Homepage
