Tears for Fears and Hall and Oates announce summer Orlando date

Eighties pop legends Tear for Fears have planned a summer stop in Orlando with Hall & Oates.The bands come to the Amway Center on June 9.Either duo on its own would be a tour worth witnessing, but a pairing of this magnitude will have fans breathless with anticipation. True TFF/H&O fans may want to catch their June 7 stop in Miami as well as the Orlando date. Tickets range from $32 to $399 and can be purchased on March 10 starting at 10 a.m., but a limited number of pre-sale tickets will go on sale March 5.