Friday, March 3, 2017

The Heard

Tears for Fears and Hall and Oates announce summer Orlando date

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 1:08 PM

click image Tears for Fears - PHOTO VIA ROLANDT4F /INSTAGRAM
  • photo via rolandt4f /Instagram
  • Tears for Fears
Eighties pop legends Tear for Fears have planned a summer stop in Orlando with Hall & Oates.

The bands come to the Amway Center on June 9.

Either duo on its own would be a tour worth witnessing, but a pairing of this magnitude will have fans breathless with anticipation. True TFF/H&O fans may want to catch their June 7 stop in Miami as well as the Orlando date.

Tickets range from $32 to $399 and can be purchased on March 10 starting at 10 a.m., but a limited number of pre-sale tickets will go on sale March 5.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TEARS FOR FEARS HOMEPAGE
  • photo via Tears for Fears Homepage

