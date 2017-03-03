SunRail announces special Sunday service for Orlando City's home opener

click to enlarge Photo via sunrail/Instagram

SunRail will indeed offer service this Sunday, March 5, in response to Orlando City Soccer Stadium's grand opening, which is projected to bring high levels of congestion to the downtown area.Following a request from Orlando City F.C., this alteration to the schedule was approved by the Florida Department of Transportation in an effort to make Sunday unfold as smoothly as possible.The first train leaves from DeBary station at 1:30 p.m. and the last northbound train leaves Sand Lake Road station at 9 p.m. before arriving at DeBary at 10:03 p.m. Regular fares will be charged.