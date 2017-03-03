Orlando City kicks off the season with its annual pub crawl this weekend

click to enlarge
Orlando’s most popular professional sports team (sorry, Magic – again) kicks off its season this week. And with the opening of their own stadium, we will thankfully never have to hear the phrase “Fill the Bowl” again. But that shouldn’t stop you from showing your Purple Pride on this pub crawl that goes from their brand-new digs all the way over to Orange Avenue for drinks at Wall Street Plaza and Elixir.
4-9 p.m. Saturday; Orlando City Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $27-$35; orlandocitysc.com