Seminal country singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is up there with Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle in an alternative pantheon of country music where grit and darkness checkmated radio friendliness and Wal Mart.If you're not familiar with Lucinda Williams, check out the interview we conducted with her a few days ago right here Lucinda Williams plays the Plaza Live tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50