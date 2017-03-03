The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

The Gist

Jimmy Fallon ride soft opens at Universal Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:33 AM

click image PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO BLOG
  • Photo via Universal Orlando Blog
A month before it's set to open, "Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" is inviting guests at Universal Orlando to roll up to the starting line.

Universal Orlando soft opened its new attraction starring the Tonight Show host on Thursday, March 2. Now, the ride will be in "technical rehearsals" as the theme park performs tests.

The ride is officially set to open on Thursday, April 6. This will coincide with Fallon bringing his show to Universal for several tapings between April 3-6.
click image PHOTO VIA MIDWAYMAYHEM ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via midwaymayhem on Instagram
This is also the first attraction at Universal Orlando with a new "virtual line experience."

According to Inside the Magic, the new system includes colored cards representing the feathers of the NBC logo. There is a color for each of the peacock's feathers. When it's your turn to head into the ride, a giant NBC logo in the lobby will light up the color of your ticket.

click image PHOTO VIA KAYLINSONOFBERG ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via kaylinsonofberg on Instagram
This allows you to explore the exhibit inside the ride without having to wait in a long, winding queue.

Inside the Magic reports that there are two pre-show areas as you wait. The first has exhibits for guests to explore with photos and memorabilia from past Tonight Show hosts.

Once a guest's ticket color is called, they enter the second waiting room, where interviews with popular guests play on big screens and there are touchscreen game pads located in small seating areas.

There are also live appearances from some of the show's favorite acts, Hashtag the Panda and the Ragtime Gals Barbershop Quartet.

click image PHOTO VIA JUSTTHETIMP ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via justthetimp on Instagram
The ride itself is a hydraulic theater, designed to resemble the actual seating of Fallon’s set in New York.

According to Universal, the ride will give guests the ultimate Tonight Show experience as they race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York City, complete with the Big Apple's sights, sounds and greasy-pizza smells.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. When the goddamn is Bumby Avenue reopening? Read More

  2. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  3. Florida Supreme Court upholds ban on openly carrying guns Read More

  4. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

  5. Donald Trump is visiting Orlando this weekend, and Mar-a-Lago, of course Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation