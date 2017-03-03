Jimmy Fallon ride soft opens at Universal Orlando

click image
Photo via Universal Orlando Blog
A month before it's set to open, "Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" is inviting guests at Universal Orlando to roll up to the starting line.
Universal Orlando soft opened its new attraction starring the Tonight Show
host on Thursday, March 2. Now, the ride will be in "technical rehearsals" as the theme park performs tests.
The ride is officially set to open
on Thursday, April 6. This will coincide with Fallon bringing his show to Universal for several tapings between April 3-6.
Photo via midwaymayhem on Instagram
This is also the first attraction at Universal Orlando with a new "virtual line experience."
According to Inside the Magic
, the new system includes colored cards representing the feathers of the NBC logo. There is a color for each of the peacock's feathers. When it's your turn to head into the ride, a giant NBC logo in the lobby will light up the color of your ticket.
Photo via kaylinsonofberg on Instagram
This allows you to explore the exhibit inside the ride without having to wait in a long, winding queue.
Inside the Magic reports that there are two pre-show areas as you wait. The first has exhibits for guests to explore with photos and memorabilia from past Tonight Show
hosts.
Once a guest's ticket color is called, they enter the second waiting room, where interviews with popular guests play on big screens and there are touchscreen game pads located in small seating areas.
There are also live appearances from some of the show's favorite acts, Hashtag the Panda and the Ragtime Gals Barbershop Quartet.
Photo via justthetimp on Instagram
The ride itself is a hydraulic theater, designed to resemble the actual seating of Fallon’s set in New York.
According to Universal
, the ride will give guests the ultimate Tonight Show
experience as they race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York City, complete with the Big Apple's sights, sounds and greasy-pizza smells.