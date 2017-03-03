Florida is No. 1 for higher education, says U.S. News and World Report

click image
-
Photo via University of Central Florida/Facebook
Florida is known for having a lot of things, like tourists and alligators, but it also has the best higher education system.
According to new "best state" rankings by U.S. News and World Report
, Florida is No. 1 in the country in higher education.
The Sunshine State won the title because of several factors, like relatively low tuition rates and fees for universities compared to other states and our schools equip graduates with relatively low debt after graduation.
It also rose in rank because more than half of students seeking a two-year degree graduated either on time or within three years.
Florida governor and Voldemort reincarnate Rick Scott heralded the results on Twitter, focusing on the state's low tuition rates.
Utah ranked second in the nation, with California next in line at No. 3.
That's right: UCF, FSU and UF just whipped UC Berkeley and Stanford's butts.