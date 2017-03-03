DJ Smilin' Dan dusts off the classic punk jams of your youth at Lil Indies

click to enlarge
-
Mark Waters, 1993
-
Rocket From the Crypt will not be appearing at Lil Indies, but Smilin' Dan might play "Young Livers" for you.
Lil Indies capitalizes on Mills 50’s title as the Punkest of the Main Street Districts by bringing in DJ Smilin’ Dan for a night. Dan’ll be spinning punk gems from the ’70s and ’80s, along with “punk” jams from the ’90s, in order to press the nostalgia button on every pushing-40 semi-professional who likes to talk about the ’96 Warped Tour lineup (the only year Rocket From the Crypt was on the bill).
10 p.m. Saturday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org