At long last, Valkyrie Doughnuts finally opens this weekend

click to enlarge
Valkyrie Doughnuts
-
Photo via Valkyrie Doughnuts/Facebook
has finally overcome the last few hiccups in their yearlong journey
and will soft-open this weekend to the public.
Roofing and permitting issues initially delayed the opening of the badass baker Celine Duvoisin's
offshoot of Viking-themed Valhalla Bakery
, but at long last the store, located at 12226 Corporate Blvd.
, will open to the UCF area this Saturday.
Included in her lineup of doughnuts is an assortment of soft-serve ice cream and sweet drinks.
Valkyrie Doughnuts plans to be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Get there before the line does.