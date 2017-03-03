Tip Jar

Friday, March 3, 2017

Tip Jar

At long last, Valkyrie Doughnuts finally opens this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VALKYRIE DOUGHNUTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Valkyrie Doughnuts/Facebook
Valkyrie Doughnuts has finally overcome the last few hiccups in their yearlong journey and will soft-open this weekend to the public.

Roofing and permitting issues initially delayed the opening of the badass baker Celine Duvoisin's offshoot of Viking-themed Valhalla Bakery, but at long last the store, located at 12226 Corporate Blvd., will open to the UCF area this Saturday.

Included in her lineup of doughnuts is an assortment of soft-serve ice cream and sweet drinks.

Valkyrie Doughnuts plans to be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Get there before the line does.
PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara

