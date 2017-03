Aoife O'Donovan closes Orlando Phil's Women in Song series with standing ovation

Aoife O'Donovan

Joanna Chattman

Aoife O'Donovan

click to enlarge Aoife O'Donovan at the Plaza Live

The three-partseries by thejust concluded before a practically full house (Mar. 1, Plaza Live). The finale was a performance by(say: “ee-fah”), fitting since it was this very event that yielded the rather big revelation (at last month’s installment featuring Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins ) that the eminent musician is nowProbably best known as frontwoman of acclaimed modern bluegrass bandO’Donovan is highly regarded in literate folk circles with a list of collaborators ranging fromtoand an appointment in the current house band on legendary radio showAs such, hersound has a folk foundation but with fine sensibility, studious craft and indie credentials (she’s on).As O’Donovan herself noted, it was a particularly significant occasion because it was her first local show as a local. For it, she brought a trio that was an economical arrangement that – between the ghostly warmth of the electric guitar and the quietly sophisticated rhythms – showed impressive wingspan and smart atmospherics. But its heart was her rich, supple singing. Neither twee nor ostentatious, it’s a voice that’s confident in just itsAs is the trademark of this series, she also enjoyed the deluxe accompaniment of aof our own Philharmonic players. And, of course, her performance benefited from some extra special features like a duet with her husband and Orlando Phil conductoron cello.Although the threads of American and Celtic folk are manifest, O’Donovan abstracts and re-contextualizes them in aalongside indie rock. With it, she gets personal. Her songs are the soundtrack of an inner world that’s introspective but deeply inhabited and examined in detail, like a small house whose walls tell of entire lives lived within.It was a beautiful and locally apropos way to complete thetrilogy, proving it one of the most earnest and adventurousseen around here in a long time. This was the Phil’s first run of the series and, luckily, it was success enough that they’re doing it again in their 2017-2018 season. Details to be announced soon so stay tuned.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////