When the goddamn is Bumby Avenue reopening?

Orlando drivers who have to deal with Audubon Park and Mills 50 on the regular have been remarkably patient for the nearly two years
that our favorite cut-through has been closed
. But patience wears thin, and as we drive down Corrine these days, we notice how pristine the asphalt is looking on Bumby and we can't help but wonder: WHENNNNN?
Bumby Avenue was closed between Corrine and Colonial on April 8, 2015, and the city of Orlando website
currently lists March 17 as the reopening date. Today we checked in with the city to see whether that was a firm date (already planning a "St. Pat's/Bumby's Back" celebration), and this is what press secretary Cassandra Lafser had to say:
"That's typically a date set for the contractor to meet substantial completion per their contract. Typically there are punch list items that are addressed after that and then the road reopens when those are addressed. We have not yet set a date for opening, but as soon as we do, we will get that information to you and our entire community."
No words. 😭😭😭😭😭😭
We'll let you know as soon as know, but for the foreseeable future, it's still gonna be the long way around.