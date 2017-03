click image Photo via Bloodshot Bill/Facebook

Pompadour and sneer firmly in place, garage rock extrovert Bloodshot Bill plays it by the same dirt-encrusted rulebook that Hasil Adkins and Mark Sultan swear fealty to. Tonight you have a chance to see him do his thing in good sonic company. Bloodshot Bill headlines a bill tonight featuring the Palmettes and local garage rock supergroup the WildTones at 8 p.m. tonight at Will’s Pub. Tickets are $8-$10.