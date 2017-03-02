Reporter under investigation for making up sources surrounding Pulse shooting

click to enlarge
Over 572 stories from a former criminal justice reporter at New York Daily News
are currently under investigation after multiple sources appear to have been completely made up, including sources named in stories involving the shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub Pulse.
A damning report from investigative watchdog site iMediaEthics.org
, suggests that Kevin Deutsch, currently at Newsday
, referenced sources in several stories surrounding Pulse shooter, Omar Mateen, that just flat-out don't exist.
Photo via kevindeutsch.us
Kevin Deutsch
According to iMediaEthics, two stories written by Deutsch for Newsday about Pulse shooter Omar Mateen have major issues with sources.
In one Newsday article from June 12, Orlando shooting suspect showed signs of violence, reports say
, Deutsch quotes an Eric Baumer, who was supposedly one of Mateen’s coworkers at the security company G4S.
In Deutsch's story Baumer reportedly said, “When I saw his picture on the news, I thought, of course, he did that,” Baumer reportedly said. “He had bad things to say about everybody—blacks, Jews, gays, a lot of politicians, our soldiers. He had a lot of hate in him. He told me America destroyed Afghanistan.”
The only problem is G4S says no one by that name has ever worked there.
In another Newsday story from June, "Omar Mateen cheered on 9/11 as towers fell, says classmate
," Deutsch reports that a childhood friend and classmate of Mateen, Aahil Khan, witnessed firsthand accounts of the shooter cheering after the attacks on Sept. 11.
Like the other story, there are no records of anyone by the name Aahil Khan attending any of the schools Mateen was previously enrolled in.
New York Daily News
editor-in-chief Arthur Browne confirmed to the site that they are currently investigating all 572 stories written by Deutsch while he was employed with the company.
Newsday is also investigating his work.
Besides the Daily News
and Newsday, Deutch has also written for The New York Times
, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post
and The Riverdale Post.
Read the whole report at iMediaEthics.org
.