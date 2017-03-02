Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Tip Jar

New pop-up bar opens Sunday next to Orlando City Stadium

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 5:12 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WALL ST. PLAZA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wall St. Plaza/Facebook
The folks behind Wall St. Plaza are opening a new pregame and postgame watering hole just a penalty kick from Orlando City's new stadium.

Opening its doors this Sunday for the home opener, Yard Bar, located at 617 W. Central Blvd, will feature food trucks, games, music, plenty of drinks and even tacos from Gringos Locos.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YARD HOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Yard House/Facebook
Yard Bar opens at noon, only operates on game days and is not to be confused with Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill opening sometime in May on Church St.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. When the goddamn is Bumby Avenue reopening? Read More

  2. Reporter under investigation for making up sources surrounding Pulse shooting Read More

  3. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

  4. Authorities recover AR-15 stolen from Orlando Police vehicle Read More

  5. Trump's new helipad at Mar-a-Lago will make it a little easier for him to golf every weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation