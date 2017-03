New pop-up bar opens Sunday next to Orlando City Stadium

click image Photo via Wall St. Plaza/Facebook

click to enlarge Photo via Yard House/Facebook

The folks behind Wall St. Plaza are opening a new pregame and postgame watering hole just a penalty kick from Orlando City's new stadium.Opening its doors this Sunday for the home opener, Yard Bar , located at 617 W. Central Blvd , will feature food trucks, games, music, plenty of drinks and even tacos from Gringos Locos.Yard Bar opens at noon, only operates on game days and is not to be confused with Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill opening sometime in May on Church St.