Thursday, March 2, 2017
New pop-up bar opens Sunday next to Orlando City Stadium
By Rachel LeBar
Mar 2, 2017
Photo via Wall St. Plaza/Facebook
The folks behind Wall St. Plaza are opening a new pregame and postgame watering hole just a penalty kick from Orlando City's new stadium.
Opening its doors this Sunday for the home opener, Yard Bar
, located at 617 W. Central Blvd
, will feature food trucks, games, music, plenty of drinks and even tacos from Gringos Locos.
Photo via Yard House/Facebook
Yard Bar opens at noon, only operates on game days and is not to be confused with Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill
opening sometime in May on Church St.
