Marco Rubio has to vacate his Tampa office because of constant protesting

Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Protesters at Rubio's Orlando office
Weekly protests at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's Tampa office building have become so disruptive to other tenants, that he's being asked to vacate.
According to the Tampa Bay Times
, the owner of the Bridgeport Center notified Rubio's office on February 1 that it will not be renewing its lease because the consistent rallies have become too disruptive and costly to the company.
"A professional office building is not a place for that," Williams said to the Times. "I understand their cause, but at the end of the day it was a security concern for us.
The staff needs to completely vacate Rubio's office by Friday, March 3. So far, no new location has been confirmed, reports the Times.
"We are actively looking for new office space, and our goal is to remain accessible and continue providing prompt and efficient service to all Floridians," Rubio spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said in an email statement Tuesday. "Until we find a permanent new home in the Tampa Bay area, we will have a representative from our Tampa Bay office available to assist constituents on a daily basis and reachable at 1-866-630-7106."
Good luck reaching anyone through that number.
Rubio has been noticeably absent
from visiting any scheduled town halls in Florida, and now that his Tampa office is closed, good luck finding him.