The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

The Gist

Leu Gardens makes clever decision to screen 'Jurassic Park' alongside Dinosaur Invasion exhibition

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_jurassic_park.jpg
Leu Garden’s Dinosaur Invasion exhibit comes to life on an outdoor big screen this weekend with a showing of Jurassic Park. The 1993 sci-fi favorite serves as an example of how entrepreneurial histrionics contribute to child endangerment. This park’s security system is too big to fail, making it safe to leave children in the hands of a group of scientists and … wait, where the fuck are their parents? A very cursory Google search reveals that the kids are dropped off with their grandfather because their mother is getting divorced – which is why multiple kids in the Jurassic Park movies wind up on Dino Island. No, seriously, look it up: You get divorced, you dump your kids at a ranch full of genetically constructed swamp monsters until the dirty work is done, never considering that the wonders of cloning can’t compete with the fun of two Christmases (one probably vaguely shittier than the other, if we’re being real). All of the parents in this franchise have a mysterious blind spot when they’re weighing potential emotional scars: Will Lex and Tim have a worse time being chased by velociraptors, or working through a misfortune that will statistically happen to half of their peers? Sure, the kids will need therapy either way, but they’re going to be in there a lot longer if an extinct 40-foot creature flips a Jeep on them. Luckily, the lifelike creatures at Leu Gardens are just around to enjoy the movie with you, not attack your kids (or your romantic choices).

6 p.m. Friday, March 3 | Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave. | 407-246-2620 | leugardens.org | $6
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Movies at Leu @ Harry P. Leu Gardens

    • First Friday of every month, 6 p.m. Continues through July 1 $6

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  2. Burton's Bar and Grill closes Thornton Park location Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

  5. High-end Italian coffeehouse coming to Baldwin Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation