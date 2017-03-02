Leu Gardens makes clever decision to screen 'Jurassic Park' alongside Dinosaur Invasion exhibition

click to enlarge
Leu Garden’s Dinosaur Invasion exhibit comes to life on an outdoor big screen this weekend with a showing of Jurassic Park
. The 1993 sci-fi favorite serves as an example of how entrepreneurial histrionics contribute to child endangerment. This park’s security system is too big to fail, making it safe to leave children in the hands of a group of scientists and … wait, where the fuck are their parents? A very cursory Google search reveals that the kids are dropped off with their grandfather because their mother is getting divorced – which is why multiple kids in the Jurassic Park movies wind up on Dino Island. No, seriously, look it up: You get divorced, you dump your kids at a ranch full of genetically constructed swamp monsters until the dirty work is done, never considering that the wonders of cloning can’t compete with the fun of two Christmases (one probably vaguely shittier than the other, if we’re being real). All of the parents in this franchise have a mysterious blind spot when they’re weighing potential emotional scars: Will Lex and Tim have a worse time being chased by velociraptors, or working through a misfortune that will statistically happen to half of their peers? Sure, the kids will need therapy either way, but they’re going to be in there a lot longer if an extinct 40-foot creature flips a Jeep on them. Luckily, the lifelike creatures at Leu Gardens are just around to enjoy the movie with you, not attack your kids (or your romantic choices).
6 p.m. Friday, March 3 | Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave. | 407-246-2620 | leugardens.org
| $6