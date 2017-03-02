Here's what happens when Wine Bar George and Morimoto Asia join forces

George Miliotes, one of only 230 master sommeliers in the world, teamed up with Morimoto Asia
chef Yuhi Fujinaga for his first wine pairing dinner in two years.
The erudite Miliotes, whose Wine Bar George
is expected to open in late 2017/early 2018, was in fine form and, at one point, presented guests with a surprise 2003 Grands-Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy
. Translation: a damn fine pinot noir that retails for about $180.
If you missed the event, fear not. Miliotes teams up with Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi March 9 for a five-course meal at Ravello.
We'll be sure to post photos of that dinner next week.
In the meantime, have a gander at what the lucky guests at Morimoto Asia feasted on:
Bluefin toro tartare, soy caviar, jamon iberico crisp (paired w/Ruinart Rose Champagne, France)
'Bag of pho,' lionfish, foie gras dashi, mitsuba, rice noodles (paired w/Raats Chenin Blanc, South Africa)
Slow-roasted crispy baby pig, black bean trotter jus, hot spring jidori egg (paired w/Selbach-Oster Riesling, Germany)
A "surprise" 2003 Mongeard-Mugneret Grand Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy
Green tea panna cotta (paired w/Broadbent Colheita Madeira, Portugal)
Morimota Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga and master sommelier George Miliotes