Thursday, March 2, 2017

Here's what happens when Wine Bar George and Morimoto Asia join forces

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 11:56 AM

George Miliotes, one of only 230 master sommeliers in the world, teamed up with Morimoto Asia chef Yuhi Fujinaga for his first wine pairing dinner in two years.

The erudite Miliotes, whose Wine Bar George is expected to open in late 2017/early 2018, was in fine form and, at one point, presented guests with a surprise 2003 Grands-Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy. Translation: a damn fine pinot noir that retails for about $180.

If you missed the event, fear not. Miliotes teams up with Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi March 9 for a five-course meal at Ravello.

We'll be sure to post photos of that dinner next week.

In the meantime, have a gander at what the lucky guests at Morimoto Asia feasted on:
click to enlarge Bluefin toro tartare, soy caviar, jamon iberico crisp (paired w/Ruinart Rose Champagne, France)
  • Bluefin toro tartare, soy caviar, jamon iberico crisp (paired w/Ruinart Rose Champagne, France)
click to enlarge 'Bag of pho,' lionfish, foie gras dashi, mitsuba, rice noodles (paired w/Raats Chenin Blanc, South Africa)
  • 'Bag of pho,' lionfish, foie gras dashi, mitsuba, rice noodles (paired w/Raats Chenin Blanc, South Africa)
click to enlarge Slow-roasted crispy baby pig, black bean trotter jus, hot spring jidori egg (paired w/Selbach-Oster Riesling, Germany)
  • Slow-roasted crispy baby pig, black bean trotter jus, hot spring jidori egg (paired w/Selbach-Oster Riesling, Germany)
click to enlarge A "surprise" 2003 Mongeard-Mugneret Grand Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy
  • A "surprise" 2003 Mongeard-Mugneret Grand Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy
click to enlarge Green tea panna cotta (paired w/Broadbent Colheita Madeira, Portugal)
  • Green tea panna cotta (paired w/Broadbent Colheita Madeira, Portugal)
click to enlarge Morimota Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga and master sommelier George Miliotes
  • Morimota Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga and master sommelier George Miliotes



