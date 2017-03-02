Tip Jar

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Tip Jar

Cask & Larder, Ten10 and Redlight Redlight team up for a St. Patty's Day Brewery Crawl

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CASK & LARDER
  • Photo courtesy Cask & Larder
St. Patrick's Day, otherwise known as Irish-American Appreciation Day, falls on a Friday this year, so look forward to a weekend-long hangover.

If you want to avoid the amateurs on Wall Street, consider a higher-end, bespoke brewery crawl through three of our best brewpubs. Cask & Larder is partnering with Ten10 Brewing Company and Redlight Redlight for a St. Patty's Day slosh fest featuring three brand-new brews.

You'll pick up a punch card at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at any one of the three participating breweries. Then, you'll continue to each of the pubs and sample the new release at each bar. Here's what you can expect from the brewmasters:
  • Cask & Larder Brewery at The Ravenous Pig: Dry Irish Stout and Irish Coffee Stout on cask
  • Ten10 Brewing Company: Shamrock and Roll (oak aged Irish red with coffee), Havakow Milk Stout Nitro and "They're After My..." Marshmallow milk stout on cask.
  • Redlight Redlight: Sally MacLennane Dry Stout on nitro
When you've finished your self-guided crawl, turn in your punch card for the chance to win one of three prizes, either a $25 gift card from each brewery, an empty growler from each brewery, or a T-shirt from each brewery.
click to enlarge screenshot_4.png

Stumble back to the Rav Pig the following day and nurse your hangover with  the special St. Patrick's Day roast (corned beef, choucroute, potato salad, soda bread and a chocolate stout cupcake) and wash it down with $1 off C&L brews or a $5 green punch.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival will be kicking off just down the street, so no need to drive to sweat out that hair of the dog.

