Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum is running for Florida governor
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 10:18 AM
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum officially confirmed this morning that he is indeed seeking the 2018 Democratic nomination for governor of Florida.
"I’m running for Governor of Florida. I hope that you will join me on this journey," said Gillum in a Facebook post. "Nothing about my background suggest[s] I should even dream, let alone think about running for Governor. And yet, here we are."
Gillum also released a YouTube video that emphasizes his upbringing in a working poor family.
Other Democratic candidates who are still considering whether to run include Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Orlando lawyer John Morgan and former congress member Gwen Graham, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Republicans who are rumored to consider a bid for governor include Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and state Rep. Jack Latvala.