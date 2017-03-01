Table to farm: Disney chefs spotlight local ingredients at Field to Feast

click to enlarge
The bucolic surroundings of Long & Scott Farms will, once again, provide the setting for eight culinary maestros to showcase their chops at one of the most hotly anticipated food fêtes on the calendar.
Field to Feast
, the outdoor culinary extravaganza organized by Edible Orlando
, will see eight of Disney's finest chefs prepare dishes fashioned from locally sourced ingredients. This year George Miliotes – one of only 230 master sommeliers in the world – will pair each of the dishes with specially selected wines, as well as beer and cocktails.
Here's the lineup of chefs:
- Dennis Thompson (California Grill)
- Leonard Thomson (Park Event Operations/Premium Events)
- Gregg Hannon (Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival)
- Daniel Sicilia (Jiko)
- Dom Filoni (Citricos)
- Michael Gonsalves (Artist Point)
- David Njoroge (Tiffins)
- Amanda Lauder (The Ganachery)
Just a few of the dishes guests can expect to indulge in: How does za’atar-smoked swordfish belly with ras el hanout chickpeas
(Jiko), homemade ricotta with spinach and lemon-stuffed zucchini blossom
(Citricos), or marinated grilled quail with pickled vegetables and sticky rice
(California Grill) grab you? Right by the kisser, we hope.
The event will also feature live music, farm tours and raffles. Tickets are $175
, with all proceeds benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank's Kids Cafe
program.
Details:
4:30–8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Tickets: $175 (purchase here
)