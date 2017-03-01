Pulse shooter's wife Noor Salman to be freed on bail

click to enlarge
A federal judge in California ruled that Noor Salman, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, can be released from jail before her trial on charges of aiding her husband in the attack that killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub.
The Associated Press
reports that while federal prosecutors argued Salman was a danger to the public, the judge found no evidence to suggest she is connected to the terrorist group ISIS or holds extremist views. During the June 12 attack, Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS during a phone call with hostage negotiators before he was fatally shot by police.
Salman, 31, has a bail bond set at $500,000. She will be released after two days, during which the government can appeal. After that, the AP reports she will stay with her uncle in Northern California and wear an electronic ankle monitor, which essentially means she's under house arrest.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina released a statement
saying he was disappointed by the decision.
"Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of our 49 neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones," Mina says. "But I have full faith that [Salman] will ultimately be brought to justice and I remain grateful to federal authorities, who worked tirelessly on this case for months to see some measure of justice be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply."
Aside from being accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Salman is also charged with lying to investigators. Federal prosecutors say she went with Mateen on scouting trips to Pulse, and before the shooting, the couple spent $25,000 in credit card purchases and $5,000 in cash purchases.