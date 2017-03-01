Okeechobee Music Festival kicks off its second year with Bassnectar, Kings of Leon and more

click to enlarge
The expansive and eclectic Okeechobee Music Festival is back for its second year and is boasting some impressively well-known artists. This year, Usher, Kings of Leon, Bassnectar and Wiz Khalifa, along with about 80 other artists, take the stage at the three-day camping and music festival in Sunshine Grove. (OK, it's a bit of a drive.) Along with offering pretty much every music genre you can think of, OMF also features a multitude of activities in various spaces throughout the 800-acre plot of land. This includes Aquachobee, a beachy space that provides a lake for swimming, a beach for partying and a Ferris wheel for riding. A second, Yogachobee, offers an escape from the madness with scheduled yoga sessions. Then there’s ChobeeWobee Village, where you can “awaken your inner weird” with fellow festivalgoers. Make sure to take Monday off for this one; it’s going to be a very long weekend.
noon Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5 | Sunshine Grove, 12517 N.E. 91st Ave., Okeechobee | okeechobeefest.com
| $279