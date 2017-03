Lil Indies gets fresh with new Sunday residency by GWADCIP$

click to enlarge Jen Cray

GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies

From the juke-joint fire of"Ten Pints of Truth" (Wednesdays) to the soul inferno of(Thursdays) to the Phat-N-Jazzy steeze of“45 Fridays,” Lil Indies has an earned reputation forcertainly one of the best in town as far as bars go.Well, there’s a new – and very– weekly residency in the mix. Every Sunday, the vibe comes alive with young Orlando producerwho also happens to be our current “ Band of the Week .” As seen last Sunday when I popped in between sets at the Christian Lopez show next door at Will's Pub, his work is different and more live than the typical DJ set. Using a sampler, he actively chops, drops and tweaks his ownHis sound is a left-field union ofandthat works the dynamic between halcyon, disembodied samples and sharp, stuttering beats. It’s a sound that’s chill, tasteful and future-minded, something you’re more likely to see in the more electronic-friendlyIt’s fresh look for Lil Indies and it's now every Sunday.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////