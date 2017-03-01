The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The Heard

Lil Indies gets fresh with new Sunday residency by GWADCIP$

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 3:21 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies
From the juke-joint fire of Eugene Snowden’s "Ten Pints of Truth" (Wednesdays) to the soul inferno of Kaleigh Baker (Thursdays) to the Phat-N-Jazzy steeze of DJ BMF’s “45 Fridays,” Lil Indies has an earned reputation for interesting music residencies, certainly one of the best in town as far as bars go.
click to enlarge GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies
Well, there’s a new – and very now – weekly residency in the mix. Every Sunday, the vibe comes alive with young Orlando producer GWADCIP$, who also happens to be our current “Band of the Week.” As seen last Sunday when I popped in between sets at the Christian Lopez show next door at Will's Pub, his work is different and more live than the typical DJ set. Using a sampler, he actively chops, drops and tweaks his own original, sample-based music.
click to enlarge GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies
His sound is a left-field union of hip-hop and electronic that works the dynamic between halcyon, disembodied samples and sharp, stuttering beats. It’s a sound that’s chill, tasteful and future-minded, something you’re more likely to see in the more electronic-friendly Milk District. It’s fresh look for Lil Indies and it's now every Sunday.
click to enlarge GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies
click to enlarge GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • GWADCIP$ at Lil Indies
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

  3. Trump's new helipad at Mar-a-Lago will make it a little easier for him to golf every weekend Read More

  4. Donald Trump is visiting Orlando this weekend, and Mar-a-Lago, of course Read More

  5. There will be a pro-Trump rally at Lake Eola this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation