Florida black bears snap selfies on National Geographic photographer's camera

Photo via Carlton Ward Jr.
Apparently, Florida black bears like taking selfies, too.
Carlton Ward Jr.
, a Florida wildlife conservation photographer, recently discovered 68 black bear selfies on one of his camera traps in the Florida Everglades.
For the past few months, Ward has been working on camera traps in the Everglades through a grant from National Geographic
in order to document the recovery of the Florida panther.
Like the panther, Florida black bears (Ursus americanus floridanus
) need large connected habitats to roam and forage and perform other bear duties. According to Ward, there are seven black bear populations throughout Florida, and they have become increasingly separated from one another due to human development.
However, the black bear population continues to increase. In 2016, the black bear population
in Florida grew by about 4,030 bears total. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
, in the South Florida area, where these black bears were found, the population is estimated to be up by 47 percent from 2015.