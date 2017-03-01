Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Bloggytown

Florida black bears snap selfies on National Geographic photographer's camera

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CARLTON WARD JR.
  • Photo via Carlton Ward Jr.
Apparently, Florida black bears like taking selfies, too.

Carlton Ward Jr., a Florida wildlife conservation photographer, recently discovered 68 black bear selfies on one of his camera traps in the Florida Everglades.

For the past few months, Ward has been working on camera traps in the Everglades through a grant from National Geographic in order to document the recovery of the Florida panther.
Like the panther, Florida black bears (Ursus americanus floridanus) need large connected habitats to roam and forage and perform other bear duties. According to Ward, there are seven black bear populations throughout Florida, and they have become increasingly separated from one another due to human development.

However, the black bear population continues to increase. In 2016, the black bear population in Florida grew by about 4,030 bears total. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in the South Florida area, where these black bears were found, the population is estimated to be up by 47 percent from 2015.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday Read More

  3. Trump's new helipad at Mar-a-Lago will make it a little easier for him to golf every weekend Read More

  4. Donald Trump is visiting Orlando this weekend, and Mar-a-Lago, of course Read More

  5. There will be a pro-Trump rally at Lake Eola this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation