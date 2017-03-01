Tip Jar

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Burton's Bar and Grill closes Thornton Park location

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 2:11 PM

After 80 years of beers, Burton's Bar and Grill has closed in Thornton Park.

As first reporter by Bungalower, the neighborhood bar, which has been owned and operated by Robert Bonnewell since May 2006, closed for good on Monday, Feb. 27.

The good news is that this dog-friendly dive is planning to reopen its doors in a new location some time in the next 30 days.

At this moment, the new location has not been disclosed and it is unclear why exactly the bar closed in the first place.

