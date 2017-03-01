The Heard

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 11:45 AM

click image Jestellle - PHOTO VIA JESTELLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jestelle/Facebook
  • Jestellle
Wednesday, March 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Strange Trip 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, March 2
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Foster Care, Sandratz 9 pm at Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, 1001 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, March 3
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Bernardus 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Brian Smalley 7 pm at Red Cypress Brewery, 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs.
Kulture Shock 10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Mama's Batch 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tears of a Tyrant 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Saturday, March 4
Folksongs from The Little House on the Prairie 11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
I Don't Want to Grow Up With DJ Smilin' Dan 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Jazz in the Park 4 pm at Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave.
Jestelle 9 pm at Oblivion Taproom, 5101 E. Colonial Drive.
Rocke & a Hard Place 8:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, March 5
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$ 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Jestelle 10:30 am at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Strolling through the Bluegrass 2-3 pm at Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, March 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Absinthe Jazz Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Apache Resistance, Fighting the Silence, Yogurt Smoothness, Almost Extinct 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, March 7
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

