29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, March 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Jestelle/Facebook
Jestellle
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Strange Trip
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, March 2
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Foster Care, Sandratz
9 pm at Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, 1001 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, March 3
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Bernardus
9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Brian Smalley
7 pm at Red Cypress Brewery, 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs.
Kulture Shock
10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Mama's Batch
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tears of a Tyrant
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Saturday, March 4
Folksongs from The Little House on the Prairie
11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
I Don't Want to Grow Up With DJ Smilin' Dan
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Jazz in the Park
4 pm at Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave.
Jestelle
9 pm at Oblivion Taproom, 5101 E. Colonial Drive.
Rocke & a Hard Place
8:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, March 5
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Jestelle
10:30 am at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Strolling through the Bluegrass
2-3 pm at Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, March 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Absinthe Jazz Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Apache Resistance, Fighting the Silence, Yogurt Smoothness, Almost Extinct
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, March 7
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.