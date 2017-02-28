The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Heard

Orlando Phil's Women in Song series concludes with collaboration with Aoife O'Donovan

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge JOANNA CHATTMAN
  • Joanna Chattman
Wednesday is the final installment in the Orlando Philharmonic’s ambitious Women in Song series; live, bird-on-a-wire collaborations between the Phil and female composers and songwriters who come from distinctly non-classical backgrounds, in front of a rapt audience. The creative give-and-take and telepathy is often exhilarating to see and hear. After Sara Watkins and Ariadne Greif, the final featured performer is Aoife O’Donovan. O’Donovan might be more immediately recognizable as a member of either bluegrass ensemble Crooked Still or folk act Sometymes Why, but she’s carving out her own unique path as a solo artist, beloved of MOJO Magazine and NPR equally, collaborating with everyone from Allison Krauss to Yo-Yo Ma. The thought of the Phil players finding spaces to inhabit and augment O’Donovan’s skeletal, gorgeous songs should be enough to entice anyone. At its heart this series is about the hidden magic of seasoned players finding common ground and common sound. Mission accomplished.

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | orlandophil.org | $22-$27
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Women in Song: Aoife O'Donovan @ The Plaza Live

    • Wed., March 1, 8 p.m. $22-$27

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Fort Wilderness just got a ridiculously cool retro food truck Read More

  2. What is going on with this creepy Avatar Land robot? Read More

  3. Cress Restaurant's '7 Courses, 7 Countries' was a meal that mattered Read More

  4. Hello pollen, my old friend Read More

  5. Is SeaWorld Orlando building a new raft ride? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation