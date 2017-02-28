Orlando Phil's Women in Song series concludes with collaboration with Aoife O'Donovan

click to enlarge
Wednesday is the final installment in the Orlando Philharmonic’s ambitious Women in Song series; live, bird-on-a-wire collaborations between the Phil and female composers and songwriters who come from distinctly non-classical backgrounds, in front of a rapt audience. The creative give-and-take and telepathy is often exhilarating to see and hear. After Sara Watkins and Ariadne Greif, the final featured performer is Aoife O’Donovan. O’Donovan might be more immediately recognizable as a member of either bluegrass ensemble Crooked Still or folk act Sometymes Why, but she’s carving out her own unique path as a solo artist, beloved of MOJO Magazine and NPR equally, collaborating with everyone from Allison Krauss to Yo-Yo Ma. The thought of the Phil players finding spaces to inhabit and augment O’Donovan’s skeletal, gorgeous songs should be enough to entice anyone. At its heart this series is about the hidden magic of seasoned players finding common ground and common sound. Mission accomplished.
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | orlandophil.org
| $22-$27