Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is an Enzian Brouhaha alum

The scene onstage Sunday night when Moonlight
won the Oscar for Best Picture was intense, to say the least. But behind the confusion that caused a collision between a lily-white Old Hollywood musical and a hypermodern telling of stories too rarely seen onscreen was one man, director Barry Jenkins.
Yesterday we found out that Jenkins is an alumnus of Enzian Theater's annual Brouhaha Film & Video Showcase, an outlet for locally produced work by student and independent filmmakers. In 2003 and 2004, Jenkins brought shorts My Josephine
and Little Brown Boy
up to Orlando to compete.
.)
Each year Brouhaha features an Audience Award. Let's hope that it gets executed with more precision than the Academy of Morion Picture Arts and Sciences displayed last night.
Last year's Brouhaha winners
will be screened at the Florida Film Festival (April 21-30). Specific dates haven't been announced for Brouhaha 2017 yet, but it usually happens in November.