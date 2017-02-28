The Gist

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is an Enzian Brouhaha alum

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 2:39 PM

barryjenkinsoscar.jpg
The scene onstage Sunday night when Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture was intense, to say the least. But behind the confusion that caused a collision between a lily-white Old Hollywood musical and a hypermodern telling of stories too rarely seen onscreen was one man, director Barry Jenkins.

click to enlarge brouhaha2.jpg
Yesterday we found out that Jenkins is an alumnus of Enzian Theater's annual Brouhaha Film & Video Showcase, an outlet for locally produced work by student and independent filmmakers. In 2003 and 2004, Jenkins brought shorts My Josephine and Little Brown Boy up to Orlando to compete. (See more ephemera from those festivals on the Enzian's Facebook page.)

click to enlarge brouhaha1.jpg
Each year Brouhaha features an Audience Award. Let's hope that it gets executed with more precision than the Academy of Morion Picture Arts and Sciences displayed last night.

Last year's Brouhaha winners will be screened at the Florida Film Festival (April 21-30). Specific dates haven't been announced for Brouhaha 2017 yet, but it usually happens in November.

