Hulk Hogan offers look inside his new I-Drive beach shop

The store, which looks to be located at 7679 International Drive, will offer souvenirs, photo opportunities, general wrestling memorabilia and, of course, an assortment of beach attire and accessories that Hogan himself has deemed worthy of inclusion among his wares.
As seen in new Facebook videos uploaded by Hogan himself, the store will also feature life-size statues of Hogan from his glory days and his beloved Dodge Viper called "Hulkster."
Photo via Hulk Hogan on Facebook
In the videos, Hogan can be seen loading up the "Hulkster" and trying to back the car into his new store space. Another video shows Hogan interacting with a statue slightly taller than him as he laments having shrunk three inches due to old age and surgical procedures.
From what we can see, the inside of the shop still looks pretty bare, but once it opens, it might just give Madame Tussauds a run for its money with all the waxy, muscled men you'll find posed for photo ops.