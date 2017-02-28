The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Gist

Hulk Hogan offers look inside his new I-Drive beach shop

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 3:41 PM

click image PHOTO VIA HULK HOGAN ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hulk Hogan on Facebook
Thunderlips is back, brother, and he's setting up shop down on I-Drive.

We previously reported that Hulk Hogan, wrestler and subject of a controversial sex tape, would be opening a Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando.

The store, which looks to be located at 7679 International Drive, will offer souvenirs, photo opportunities, general wrestling memorabilia and, of course, an assortment of beach attire and accessories that Hogan himself has deemed worthy of inclusion among his wares. 

As seen in new Facebook videos uploaded by Hogan himself, the store will also feature life-size statues of Hogan from his glory days and his beloved Dodge Viper called "Hulkster."

click image PHOTO VIA HULK HOGAN ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hulk Hogan on Facebook
In the videos, Hogan can be seen loading up the "Hulkster" and trying to back the car into his new store space. Another video shows Hogan interacting with a statue slightly taller than him as he laments having shrunk three inches due to old age and surgical procedures.

From what we can see, the inside of the shop still looks pretty bare, but once it opens, it might just give Madame Tussauds a run for its money with all the waxy, muscled men you'll find posed for photo ops.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump is visiting Orlando this weekend, and Mar-a-Lago, of course Read More

  2. There will be a pro-Trump rally at Lake Eola this weekend Read More

  3. Florida Republicans vote to block Trump's tax returns from being released Read More

  4. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  5. Pulse victim's mother will attend Trump's speech to Congress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation