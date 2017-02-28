Gasparilla Music Festival releases lineups and set times

click image
Photo by Dan Schuman via Gasparilla Fest/Facebook
The Gasparilla Music Festival
in Tampa has just released
the schedule for all three stages
for this year's installment of the annual fest (this year is the sixth). Now you can spend your time figuring out how to juggle sets by Ghostface Killah and Cage the Elephant instead of posting nagging requests for set times to the fest's
Facebook event page
. Full listing below:
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Main Stage
9 p.m.: Cage the Elephant
7:15: Los Amigos Invisibles
5:30: Moon Taxi
4: Lady Wray
2:30: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
1: Have Gun, Will Travel
Noon: Mt. Zion Gospel Choir
Kiley Gardens Stage
8 p.m.: Ghostface Killah
6:15: Michal Menert and the Pretty Fantastics
4:45: Dirty Dozen Brass Band
3:15: Twin Peaks
1:45: Lawrence
Ampitheatre Stage
7:30 p.m.: Rogerthomas
5:45: Queenofex
4:15: Pajamas
2:45: Ari Chai
1:15: Patel Conservatory Vocal Arts Chorale
12:15: Sugar Rush
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Main Stage
6:15 p.m.: Ryan Adams
4:30: Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption
2:45: Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
1:15: Show Biz Kids
Noon: Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra
Kiley Gardens Stage
5:15 p.m.: The New Mastersounds
3:45: Marcus King Band
2:15: Kelsey Waldon
12:45: Come Back Alice
Ampitheatre Stage
4:45 p.m.: Grandpa's Cough Medicine
3:15: Jinx
1:45: Phoebe Bridgers
12:15: Little Kids Rock Band
Gasparilla Music Fest is happening the weekend of March 11 and 12
at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Tickets for single day or weekend passes are available
for purchase here
.
