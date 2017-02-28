The Heard

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Heard

Gasparilla Music Festival releases lineups and set times

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 1:57 PM

The Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa has just released the schedule for all three stages for this year's installment of the annual fest (this year is the sixth). Now you can spend your time figuring out how to juggle sets by Ghostface Killah and Cage the Elephant instead of posting nagging requests for set times to the fest's Facebook event page. Full listing below:

SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Main Stage
9 p.m.: Cage the Elephant
7:15: Los Amigos Invisibles
5:30: Moon Taxi
4: Lady Wray
2:30: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
1: Have Gun, Will Travel
Noon: Mt. Zion Gospel Choir

Kiley Gardens Stage
8 p.m.: Ghostface Killah
6:15: Michal Menert and the Pretty Fantastics
4:45: Dirty Dozen Brass Band
3:15: Twin Peaks
1:45: Lawrence

Ampitheatre Stage
7:30 p.m.: Rogerthomas
5:45: Queenofex
4:15: Pajamas
2:45: Ari Chai
1:15: Patel Conservatory Vocal Arts Chorale
12:15: Sugar Rush

SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Main Stage
6:15 p.m.: Ryan Adams
4:30: Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption
2:45: Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
1:15: Show Biz Kids
Noon: Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra

Kiley Gardens Stage
5:15 p.m.: The New Mastersounds
3:45: Marcus King Band
2:15: Kelsey Waldon
12:45: Come Back Alice

Ampitheatre Stage
4:45 p.m.: Grandpa's Cough Medicine
3:15: Jinx
1:45: Phoebe Bridgers
12:15: Little Kids Rock Band

Gasparilla Music Fest is happening the weekend of March 11 and 12 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Tickets for single day or weekend passes are available for purchase here.

