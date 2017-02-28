Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Lake Mary Health & Wellness Magazine
St. Pete native and Orlando chef and food truck pioneer Bryce Balluff was found dead last Tuesday. Scott Joseph's Restaurant Guide
reports the cause of death as self-inflicted gunshot wound. Memorial services were held on Sunday.
Balluff attended University High School. He participated in local theater productions, including being part of the Young Company of Orlando Shakes (then Orlando-UCF Shakespeare Festival).
He attended the French Culinary Institute in New York City and honed his skills at Thomas Keller's Per Se before returning to Orlando to work at Luma on Park, Puff 'n Stuff Catering and Funky Monkey Wine Company, among others.
In 2011, he opened Fork in the Road, one of Orlando's first food trucks, which sold gourmet dishes at quick-service prices, like rabbit rillettes and frites
with truffle sauce. After closing Fork in the Road, he opened Southern Moon BBQ on Curry Ford Road (known for offering smoked jackfruit as a vegan alternative to 'cue), but the restaurant struggled and closed after just a few months. Most recently, he had been working with Frog Song Organics.
As a chef, Balluff was committed to bringing quality ingredients to his customers at reasonable prices. As a person, "Bryce was a true beacon of light to those who knew him. He was a kind, honest man who found his strength in compassion," says Richard Width, former actor at Orlando Shakes, who directed Balluff in The Young Company.
Balluff is survived by his wife, Kerri Finkel; his children, D'Artagnan (Tanner) and Aubry; his parents, Paula and Paul Balluff; and his brother, Daryl.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions can be made to the D’Artagnan Balluff College Fund, 311 Needles Trail, Longwood, Florida, 32779.