Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Foodstock Orlando offers four days of food and music around the city

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 8:00 AM

It might not be three days of peace and music, but Foodstock Orlando is definitely a celebration you don’t want to miss. The multi-day food and music festival features local food vendors, Florida agricultural expositions and live music, all to raise funds for local education scholarships and grants. The event bounces around the City Beautiful, stopping at the Cheyenne Saloon, I-Drive 360, Pointe Orlando and the Broken Cauldron Brewery. We’re all exhausted after a day at the office, but sipping complimentary local beer and wine, chowing down on the best cuisine in the city and rocking out to some killer live bands sounds like a pretty stellar way to spend a few weeknights to us.

6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon Saturday | multiple locations |
foodstockorlando.com | free-$125
  • Taste of Foodstock - Church Street @ Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House

    • Wed., March 1, 6-9 p.m. $49-$55

  • Taste of Foodstock - I-Drive 360 @ I-Drive 360

    • Thu., March 2, 6-9 p.m. $49-$55

  • Taste of Foodstock - Pointe Orlando @ Pointe Orlando

    • Fri., March 3, 6-9 p.m. $49-$55

  • Free
    Foodstock Party @ Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery

    • Sat., March 4, 12-3 p.m. free

