Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Donald Trump will be visiting a real "inner city" as he stops by a Catholic school in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills this Friday.

According to White House press secretary Sarah H. Sanders, Trump will be at the St. Andrew Catholic School for a "listening session on school choice."

As we previously reported, Trump will also be spending some quality time this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he'll more than likely get a few holes of golf in.

