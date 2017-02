Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Donald Trump will be visiting a real " inner city " as he stops by a Catholic school in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills this Friday.According to White House press secretary Sarah H. Sanders, Trump will be at the St. Andrew Catholic School for a "listening session on school choice."As we previously reported , Trump will also be spending some quality time this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he'll more than likely get a few holes of golf in