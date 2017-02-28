Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Donald Trump will visit a Catholic school in Pine Hills this Friday

By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 4:48 PM
Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Donald Trump will be visiting a real "inner city
" as he stops by a Catholic school in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills this Friday.
According to White House press secretary Sarah H. Sanders, Trump will be at the St. Andrew Catholic School for a "listening session on school choice."
As we previously reported
, Trump will also be spending some quality time this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he'll more than likely get a few holes of golf in
.
