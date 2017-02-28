The Heard

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Depeche Mode will play two Florida shows this September

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 5:22 PM

Synth-pop godfathers Depeche Mode have just announced the North American itinerary for their "Global Spirit" tour set for later this year.

And though there are no Orlando dates (yet?), there are two Florida shows within reasonable striking distance for those willing to get "behind the wheel."

Depeche Mode play the Mid-Florida Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are going for $49-$130 and can be purchased here. Two days later they play the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for that are $94-$165 and can be acquired here.

