Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Depeche Mode will play two Florida shows this September
Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 5:22 PM
Photo via Depeche Mode/Facebook
Synth-pop godfathers Depeche Mode
have just announced the North American itinerary for their "Global Spirit"
tour set for later this year.
And though there are no Orlando dates (yet?), there are two Florida shows within reasonable striking distance for those willing to get "behind the wheel
."
Depeche Mode play the Mid-Florida Credit Union Ampitheatre
in Tampa on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are going for $49-$130 and can be purchased here
. Two days later they play the American Airlines Arena
in Miami on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for that are $94-$165 and can be acquired here
.
