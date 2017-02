click image Photo via Brown Bag Brass Band/Facebook

So today is kind of Christmas for the Brown Bag Brass Band - an Orlando ensemble of second-line steppers - and they're throwing a party in Winter Park. That's some solid sonic Mardi Gras revelry on this Fat Tuesday.Finish your Floridian Mardi Gras season in style starting this afternoon at 5 p.m. at Dexter’s Winter Park. The show and overall revelry is free.