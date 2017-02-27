What is going on with this creepy Avatar Land robot?
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 3:41 PM
click to enlarge
Screengrab via YouTube
Last night during the Oscars, Disney debuted a new commercial highlighting their soon-to-open Pandora: The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom, and, good lord, why is that Na’vi robot so incredibly uncomfortable to look at?
The 30-second spot starts with Avatar director James Cameron telling you about how cool The World of Avatar is going to be. It does look really cool, by the way. Then, the commercial take a strange turn. While staring directly into the camera and your soul, a robot appears and says "I look forward to seeing you on Pandora."
See below:
Does it eat? Does it dream? Does it love? What is its purpose? We have so many questions.
As we previously reported, this talking robot, which will undoubtedly haunt your child's dreams, is called the Shaman of Songs, and will be featured in the Na'vi River Journey attraction. I'm only reminding you of this so that you don't run into this thing unexpectedly and have to spend hours at a children's psychologist.
Pandora: The World of Avatar is expected to open May 31, 2017.