click to enlarge Photo by Ian Suarez for Orlando Weekly

Nineties alt-rock heartthrobs the Goo Goo Dolls played Orlando twice last year and the audiences must have made a hell of an impression, because the just-announced Long Way Home summer tour includes an Orlando show at the end of August.The Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips play Hard Rock Live on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3, for $48.50-$115.50, and can be purchased here