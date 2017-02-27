The Gist

Monday, February 27, 2017

St. Matthew's Tavern hosts sexy voodoo masquerade party for Fat Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Cabana Macabre - VIA FACEBOOK
Mardi Gras, everyone’s favorite excuse to start Lent with a hangover, descends upon St. Matthew’s Tavern with a themed show that features live music, singing, burlesque performances and more from Blacklist Babes Cabaret. Wear a mask and get a free prize, plus be entered to win a grand prize from Fairvilla Megastore for having the best mask. Get all your sinnin' out before taking a break for the next 40 days (yeah, right).

9:30 p.m. Tuesday; St. Matthew’s Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.; $5; facebook.com/stmatthewstavern
