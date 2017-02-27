The Gist

Monday, February 27, 2017

Memento Mori pays tribute to the original goth, Edgar Allan Poe, at Independent Bar

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_edgar_allan_poe_daguerreotype_crop.jpg
This month’s edition of Independent Bar’s goth night features an Edgar Allan Poe theme, along with an exhortation to come “dressed to impress.” Whether that means donning a corset decorated with the blackest raven feathers, barrel staves to make yourself a cask of amontillado, or just doing the old use-a-pendulum-to-saw-yourself-in-half trick, is up to you. But be sure to avail yourself of the special “Red Death” cocktail served that night – as long as it's only a metaphor and not an allegory.

10 p.m. Monday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; free; facebook.com/independentbarorlando
