Memento Mori pays tribute to the original goth, Edgar Allan Poe, at Independent Bar

This month’s edition of Independent Bar’s goth night features an Edgar Allan Poe theme, along with an exhortation to come “dressed to impress.” Whether that means donning a corset decorated with the blackest raven feathers, barrel staves to make yourself a cask of amontillado, or just doing the old use-a-pendulum-to-saw-yourself-in-half trick, is up to you. But be sure to avail yourself of the special “Red Death” cocktail served that night – as long as it's only a metaphor and not an allegory.
10 p.m. Monday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; free; facebook.com/independentbarorlando