Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 27, 2017

Bloggytown

Hundreds rally in Orlando to save Obamacare

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Several years ago, Sean-Paul Lewis says, the Affordable Care Act saved his life. Last weekend, tucked into a wheelchair with a breathing tube in his nose, he rallied to save the law that extended his time.

Lewis, of Longwood, says he's been on a long path recovering from serious physical crises that have required many doctor visits and thousands of dollars in medication. Until last year, he was on Obamacare, but after turning 65, he's been placed on Medicare.

"The Republican plan is hurry up and die," he says. "That is the antithesis of the way I was raised, of what it means to be an American. … My days are numbered. These should be my golden years. I have 4-year-old twin grandsons who are the sweetest expansion of my life that I've ever experienced except for meeting my wife. I'm just trying to just live a good quality of life."
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Lewis was one of about 300 people who marched and rallied near Florida Hospital Orlando on Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to support the health care law after President Donald Trump and Republican leaders vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act because it is "failing." Several state lawmakers appeared at the Orlando rally, including U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

"Isn't it kind of pitiful that we have to stand up for basic health care?" Nelson asked the crowd.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Marilyn Jenquin says her story wouldn't exist if the Affordable Care Act were passed 13 years ago. During that time, Jenquin was taking care of her parents with Alzheimer's disease and running her own business that provided her health insurance. After her mom died, she sold her business and tried to get health insurance on her own. She says she was denied coverage because she had untreatable high blood pressure and no other known diseases. After her father died, she learned she had breast cancer.

"I learned going through breast cancer when uninsured that there is no safety net," she says. "Here I am now, 10 years a survivor. Needless to say, I don't have $250,000 in stocks and my home now has a 22-year mortgage, which will be paid approximately when I'm 90 years old."

Jenquin told the crowd she was not being paid to tell her story. Republican leaders have accused angry constituents at town hall meetings regarding Obamacare of being "paid protesters."

"I had done everything right, followed all of society's rules and should have lived out my life a little old lady out in my garden, planting daisies," she said. "I don't just believe that the Affordable Care Act saves lives. It saves the quality of lives."

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. WFTV publishes Dr. Phillips Center report that was revised to remove criticism of CEO Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  5. Memento Mori pays tribute to the original goth, Edgar Allan Poe, at Independent Bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation