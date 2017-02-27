Disney's Fort Wilderness just got a ridiculously cool retro food truck

click image
-
Image via @LeslieKrzan | Twitter
Disney first got in on the food truck craze back in 2012
with a temporary food truck at the Wide World of Sports. Less than a year later, news broke of Disney World getting up to 10 specialty-themed food trucks
.
Those 10 trucks never materialized, but in late 2013 four trucks arrived at what is now Disney Springs.
Now, a new but super retro-looking food truck has been spotted off and on over the last few weeks at Fort Wilderness near the Meadows Recreation Area.
The Fort Wilderness Fresh Fixin’s food truck
has a great 1980s RV look with Disney-inspired travel stickers, faux lawn chairs, and a table with a classic picnic-style tablecloth.
The menu
includes wilderness-inspired dishes like a berry salad, a pork belly cheeseburger, a beef brisket sandwich, and a roasted portobello and veggie wrap. Moonshine cocktails (yes, moonshine), craft beer and wine are also sold at the food truck.
This isn’t the first time Fort Wilderness has seen a food truck. Other Disney food trucks have been seen at Fort Wilderness, but this is the first time in recent history the campground has seen its own themed food truck.
In the very early days of Walt Disney World an antique-looking truck
with a wood-built back area circled the campground selling groceries and fresh food items.
The Fresh Fixin’s food truck currently has no set hours, and while it has been spotted only near the Meadows Recreation Area, it could change
hours or location at any time.