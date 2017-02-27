Tip Jar

Monday, February 27, 2017

Cress Restaurant's '7 Courses, 7 Countries' was a meal that mattered

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge 7 Courses, 7 Countries event at Cress Restaurant, DeLand, FL &mdash; Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
  • 7 Courses, 7 Countries event at Cress Restaurant, DeLand, FL — Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
The 300-odd folks who gathered for Hari and Jenneffer Pulapaka's "7 Courses, 7 Countries" event in DeLand were treated to a truly special dinner. Dishes from the seven countries listed in Donald Trump's recent immigration ban – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and the Sudan – were served up family-style. For the guests seated at the long tables lining Indiana Avenue, the communal nature of the event was integral to its message, making it a meal that truly mattered. Here's a small taste, in photos:

click to enlarge Split pea and cici hummus (Syria)
  • Split pea and cici hummus (Syria)
click to enlarge Beef and potato kubba (Iraq)
  • Beef and potato kubba (Iraq)
click to enlarge Camel-duck kebabs (Libya)
  • Camel-duck kebabs (Libya)
click to enlarge Polow with saffron, raisins and cashews (Iran)
  • Polow with saffron, raisins and cashews (Iran)
click to enlarge Roasted corvina with spices and olive oil (Iraq)
  • Roasted corvina with spices and olive oil (Iraq)
click to enlarge Couscous with carrots, beets, broccoli and cauliflower (Syria)
  • Couscous with carrots, beets, broccoli and cauliflower (Syria)
click to enlarge Lamb maraq (Somalia)
  • Lamb maraq (Somalia)
click to enlarge Saffron rice pudding, rose water, dates (Iran)
  • Saffron rice pudding, rose water, dates (Iran)
click to enlarge About 300 guests seated at tables lining Indiana Avenue
  • About 300 guests seated at tables lining Indiana Avenue
click to enlarge It was a colorful scene...
  • It was a colorful scene...
click to enlarge ...on a glorious day
  • ...on a glorious day

