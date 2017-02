Cress Restaurant's '7 Courses, 7 Countries' was a meal that mattered

click to enlarge 7 Courses, 7 Countries event at Cress Restaurant, DeLand, FL — Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

click to enlarge Split pea and cici hummus (Syria)

click to enlarge Beef and potato kubba (Iraq)

click to enlarge Camel-duck kebabs (Libya)

click to enlarge Polow with saffron, raisins and cashews (Iran)

click to enlarge Roasted corvina with spices and olive oil (Iraq)

click to enlarge Couscous with carrots, beets, broccoli and cauliflower (Syria)

click to enlarge Lamb maraq (Somalia)

click to enlarge Saffron rice pudding, rose water, dates (Iran)

click to enlarge About 300 guests seated at tables lining Indiana Avenue

click to enlarge It was a colorful scene...

click to enlarge ...on a glorious day

The 300-odd folks who gathered for Hari and Jenneffer Pulapaka's " 7 Courses, 7 Countries " event in DeLand were treated to a truly special dinner. Dishes from the seven countries listed in Donald Trump's recent immigration ban – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and the Sudan – were served up family-style. For the guests seated at the long tables lining Indiana Avenue, the communal nature of the event was integral to its message, making it a meal that truly mattered. Here's a small taste, in photos: