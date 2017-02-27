The Heard

Monday, February 27, 2017

The Heard

Band of the Week: GWADCIP$

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge vzroy07.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you GWADCIP$.

GWADCIP$ is the resident DJ at Lil' Indies on Sunday nights.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
My name is Roy Velazquez and go by the producer name GWADCIP$. I use a Roland SP404sx to make all of my music/beats.

When did the band form?
I’ve been making beats for about the past year, but I have always been in a progressive death metal band called Approach the Lion as the vocalist. That being said, I’ve only recently started producing my own beats for a year and releasing music under the producer name GWADCIP$ for about 6 months.

Currently available releases:


Websites:
Bandcamp
Soundcloud
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Pure organic cosmic dusty beats

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
One of my most memorable shows was playing at the art gallery called “Gallery Space Called HOME." The turnout was great and so was the venue. Very art-driven night and the crowd was so inspired by my music, it was truly humbling.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Besides playing in my metal band, I really like playing shows with a lot of different artists. I couldn’t say I have a favorite one, because every show I play, I believe everyone is bringing their best to the table and that inspires me. Shoutout to Mondrian Loop, Sub Shade, Nastiii, Bohemian, and of course my band Approach the Lion; I love playing shows with all these guys.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
A lot of people think that I use computers to make my music, but all the beats I make are done on just the Roland SP404sx, using samples and sounds I find. I love the raw feeling of making the beats from scratch, and seeing that I’m limited, it helps me hone in on the hardware itself and learn more about it every day.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I love making new connections with artists that I probably would have never met if I didn’t put myself out there with my music. I’ve met so many amazing, genuine people during my musical journey. The only thing I can say I don’t like about it is that I can't bring my cat Leo to shows.

Any big news to share?
The big news I have so far is being resident DJ at Lil' Indies every Sunday, and my new beat tape release called The Du$t File$, Plus much more new music to come.

