Devendra Banhart gets avid reception, surprises with Cate Le Bon (The Beacham)

click to enlarge H. Hawkline at the Beacham

If ever there was a poster boy for the freak-folk movement,(Feb. 24, The Beacham) would be it. Of the breed of outsiders who mine the fringes of folk music, the wildly lauded artist is one of the cornerstone stars of the modern era.Depending on where you sit on the continuum, the notion ofwill draw anything from pride to a chuckle. It’s wide, uneven ground that goes from the revelations ofto the ridiculousness ofandThough his wandering career isn’t without its share of indulgence, Banhart has managed not to get mired in the kookier trappings of the genre.At this point, evidenced at this show, he’s an accomplished composite of all the seasons of his career thus far. His artistry remains constant, but it’s grounded by tropical breezes and occasional neo-hippie wafts. At least a couple stems ofgot handed past me through the crowd on up to the stage to Banhart. Yes, it was kind of sweet. Couples were even dancing on the perimeter. OK, all right, I give in. All that notwithstanding, and not that he gives too much of a shit about it, the guy still packs tons of indie cred. Add in hisfluency – which ignited the room each time he broke into it – and that makes him gold in Orlando.One of the biggest surprises of the night was seeing noted singer-songwriteron guitar, which turned out to be a bonus for only us and the next date. The individual projects of the rest of Banhart’s band constituted the tasting showcase that opened the evening, which included a quirky set by the rhythm section and an improvisational 15 minutes of wind-chime drone from an intriguing and intricate little music box by keyboardistOf them all, the most distinctive and absorbing was the performance by Welsh artist and Cate Le Bon partnerBlending indie and psychedelic, his music is a modern expansion of British Isles folk. Besides the most cohesive and concentrated songs, his expression was aThough he was solo, his exquisite voice was as rich as it was avian, and it lifted the room on wings of effortlessness.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////