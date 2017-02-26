The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, February 26, 2017

The Heard

Devendra Banhart gets avid reception, surprises with Cate Le Bon (The Beacham)

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 12:57 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge Devendra Banhart
  • Devendra Banhart
If ever there was a poster boy for the freak-folk movement, Devendra Banhart (Feb. 24, The Beacham) would be it. Of the breed of outsiders who mine the fringes of folk music, the wildly lauded artist is one of the cornerstone stars of the modern era.
Devendra Banhart - MOSES BERKSON
  • Moses Berkson
  • Devendra Banhart
Depending on where you sit on the continuum, the notion of freak folk will draw anything from pride to a chuckle. It’s wide, uneven ground that goes from the revelations of Akron/Family to the ridiculousness of CocoRosie and Faun Fables. Though his wandering career isn’t without its share of indulgence, Banhart has managed not to get mired in the kookier trappings of the genre.
click to enlarge Devendra Banhart at the Beacham
  • Devendra Banhart at the Beacham
At this point, evidenced at this show, he’s an accomplished composite of all the seasons of his career thus far. His artistry remains constant, but it’s grounded by tropical breezes and occasional neo-hippie wafts. At least a couple stems of daisies got handed past me through the crowd on up to the stage to Banhart. Yes, it was kind of sweet. Couples were even dancing on the perimeter. OK, all right, I give in. All that notwithstanding, and not that he gives too much of a shit about it, the guy still packs tons of indie cred. Add in his Spanish fluency – which ignited the room each time he broke into it – and that makes him gold in Orlando.
click to enlarge Gregory Rogove and H. Hawkline at the Beacham
  • Gregory Rogove and H. Hawkline at the Beacham
One of the biggest surprises of the night was seeing noted singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon on guitar, which turned out to be a bonus for only us and the next date. The individual projects of the rest of Banhart’s band constituted the tasting showcase that opened the evening, which included a quirky set by the rhythm section and an improvisational 15 minutes of wind-chime drone from an intriguing and intricate little music box by keyboardist Josiah Steinbrick.
click to enlarge Josiah Steinbrick at the Beacham
  • Josiah Steinbrick at the Beacham
Of them all, the most distinctive and absorbing was the performance by Welsh artist and Cate Le Bon partner H. Hawkline. Blending indie and psychedelic, his music is a modern expansion of British Isles folk. Besides the most cohesive and concentrated songs, his expression was a gentle marvel. Though he was solo, his exquisite voice was as rich as it was avian, and it lifted the room on wings of effortlessness.
click to enlarge H. Hawkline at the Beacham
  • H. Hawkline at the Beacham
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  3. Wow, look at this deal on bottle service Read More

  4. Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre Read More

  5. You can now retire to Margaritaville, also known as Volusia County Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation