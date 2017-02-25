The Hate Bombs reunite tonight for Field Trip South garage rock fest

Photo by Jim Leatherman (!) via Hatebombs/Facebook
Hatebombs circa 1996
Much-missed local rabble rousers the Hate Bombs are both returning to town and returning to life tonight as part of the garage rock fest Field Trip South, taking over Will's Pub this weekend. The band started in the early '90s and caused quite a stir locally in their time, and are ready to do it one more time tonight, as part of Field Trip South, organized by band-affiliated label Hidden Volume.
The Hate Bombs play the opening night of the Field Trip South weekender tonight with Subsonics, the Woolly Bushmen, the Little Richards, the Wild Tones and Little Sheba and the Shamans. To pregame, we've unearthed footage of the Hate Bombs in full swing in 1995, opening for the Woggles (coincidentally playing the Saturday night of this same fest). Watch below ...