In its debut, Field Trip South is already a major garage-rock beacon (Will's Pub)

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

MC Nadeem Khan at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Field Trip South at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Field Trip South at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Field Trip South at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Little Richards at Will's Pub

Once again, an Orlando connection brings major-league windfall to town. This time, it was(Feb. 24-25), the big, two-day mini festival celebrating all thingsAnd pound for pound, dollar for dollar, it was the most notable happening of the week.The event was conceived and organized with flair and authenticity bythe Baltimore label run by Orlando expat and Hate Bombs bassistThe lineup was a smart mix of national stars (The Woggles, Subsonics, Southern Culture on the Skids, The Little Richards, et al.) and top indigenous talent (The Hate Bombs, The Woolly Bushmen, The WildTones, Little Sheba and the Shamans, The BellTowers).But besides the music, it was full cultural immersion with pop-up shops, DJs and local cult heroas master of ceremonies.San Diego’s thedon’t have the name recognition of other headliners like theorbut they were probably the biggest draw of the festival for me personally because they featurea supernova of charisma and electricity who hasn’t been back here in probably over a dozen years (2004, last I saw).Turns out, he’s not the only piston in this stacked Little Richard cover band of three guitars, a bunch of singers and absolute commitment. It was a display ofWith one of the mosttakes on garage rock of the entire roster, Atlanta iconspounded it out with slop, snot and style. Like the tough standing drum attack of Buffi Aguero, it’s raw, no-fucks-given ferocity that’s more concerned with heat than form.Even though they’re from the ‘90s garage-rock revival, theare so legendary and storied in Orlando music lore that they might as well be actualfrom the ‘60s.In the way of underground legends, they’re as big they come around here. And even after all these years, they’ve still got it. Their following remains rabid and their delivery validates it. Frontman Dave Ewing still high-kicks like a Rockette and drummer Ken Chiodini is still a screaming eagle.There is no truer or purer embodiment of the eternity of rock & roll than them. And while young guns like theshowed even the longtime veterans how it’s done, the Hate Bombs showedhow it’s done.After opening night’s spectacle, let’s hope Field Trip South becomes a recurring Orlando tradition. Between the street buzz, great attendance and true belief, it was the wholesale revival of anThe best news? It reshuffles, reloads and pops off again tonight. Better start doing your stretches now.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////