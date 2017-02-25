In its debut, Field Trip South is already a major garage-rock beacon (Will's Pub)

Once again, an Orlando connection brings major-league windfall to town. This time, it was Field Trip South (Feb. 24-25), the big, two-day mini festival celebrating all things garage. And pound for pound, dollar for dollar, it was the most notable happening of the week.
Jen Cray
The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub
The event was conceived and organized with flair and authenticity by Hidden Volume Records, the Baltimore label run by Orlando expat and Hate Bombs bassist Scott Sugiuchi. The lineup was a smart mix of national stars (The Woggles, Subsonics, Southern Culture on the Skids, The Little Richards, et al.) and top indigenous talent (The Hate Bombs, The Woolly Bushmen, The WildTones, Little Sheba and the Shamans, The BellTowers).
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
But besides the music, it was full cultural immersion with pop-up shops, DJs and local cult hero Nadeem Khan as master of ceremonies.
Jen Cray
MC Nadeem Khan at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Field Trip South at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Field Trip South at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Field Trip South at Will's Pub
San Diego’s the Little Richards don’t have the name recognition of other headliners like the Woggles or Southern Culture on the Skids, but they were probably the biggest draw of the festival for me personally because they feature El Vez, a supernova of charisma and electricity who hasn’t been back here in probably over a dozen years (2004, last I saw).
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
Turns out, he’s not the only piston in this stacked Little Richard cover band of three guitars, a bunch of singers and absolute commitment. It was a display of blissful animalism.
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Little Richards at Will's Pub
With one of the most punk takes on garage rock of the entire roster, Atlanta icons Subsonics pounded it out with slop, snot and style. Like the tough standing drum attack of Buffi Aguero, it’s raw, no-fucks-given ferocity that’s more concerned with heat than form.
Even though they’re from the ‘90s garage-rock revival, the Hate Bombs are so legendary and storied in Orlando music lore that they might as well be actual original gangsters from the ‘60s.
Jen Cray
The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub
In the way of underground legends, they’re as big they come around here. And even after all these years, they’ve still got it. Their following remains rabid and their delivery validates it. Frontman Dave Ewing still high-kicks like a Rockette and drummer Ken Chiodini is still a screaming eagle.
Jen Cray
The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub
There is no truer or purer embodiment of the eternity of rock & roll than them. And while young guns like the Woolly Bushmen showed even the longtime veterans how it’s done, the Hate Bombs showed everyone how it’s done.
Jen Cray
The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Hate Bombs at Will's Pub
After opening night’s spectacle, let’s hope Field Trip South becomes a recurring Orlando tradition. Between the street buzz, great attendance and true belief, it was the wholesale revival of an entire sub-culture. The best news? It reshuffles, reloads and pops off again tonight. Better start doing your stretches now.