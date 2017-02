Lemuria celebrates a decade of 'Get Better' at Backbooth

click to enlarge

How does time pass so quickly and haphazardly? Here it is, 10 years since angular indie-punk trio Lemuria released their seminal debut album, and now even they’re having to bow to the inevitable heartstring tug of nostalgia, scheduling an extensive tour to air out that body of songs in full. The sound ofis a headrush of raw feeling in line with the Breeders and Discount but with a serrated punkoid bite.expanded Lemuria’s audience far outwards – beyond those underground heads already seduced by a steady stream of singles and split releases – uniting indie fans, hardcore kids and emo obsessives alike. Things have been somewhat quiet in the Lemuria camp of late, so it’s gratifying to see the New Yorkers get a (better late than never) victory lap.with Cayetana, Mikey Erg, Teen Agers | 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 | Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-999-2570 | backbooth.com | $10