Lemuria celebrates a decade of 'Get Better' at Backbooth

How does time pass so quickly and haphazardly? Here it is, 10 years since angular indie-punk trio Lemuria released their seminal debut album Get Better
, and now even they’re having to bow to the inevitable heartstring tug of nostalgia, scheduling an extensive tour to air out that body of songs in full. The sound of Get Better
is a headrush of raw feeling in line with the Breeders and Discount but with a serrated punkoid bite. Get Better
expanded Lemuria’s audience far outwards – beyond those underground heads already seduced by a steady stream of singles and split releases – uniting indie fans, hardcore kids and emo obsessives alike. Things have been somewhat quiet in the Lemuria camp of late, so it’s gratifying to see the New Yorkers get a (better late than never) victory lap.
with Cayetana, Mikey Erg, Teen Agers | 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 | Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-999-2570 | backbooth.com
| $10