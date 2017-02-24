The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

The Gist

Ladies Get (2)Lit combines readings and music by women to raise money for Planned Parenthood

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge tittie_thyme.jpg
Local feminist anthology zine Tittie Thyme, already known for its raucous zine release parties, is joining up with two other DIY tomes – the stellar perzine Phosphene Girl and the singular literary/photography zine Let’s Kiss – to put on an evening of readings and music billed as a celebration of “local ladies in literature.” The somewhat confined and cavernous surroundings of Lil Indies are an excellent setting – not least because the intimate scale keeps the readers and readings front and center – and the curiously strong alcoholic beverages at Indies may conjure up an atmosphere far removed from more restrained and academic readings. So much the better. Confirmed performers at press time include Alexia Clarke, Karina Curto, Zoya Zafar and Kayla Gordon. It’s safe to assume that new zines will be on offer, among sundry other art; a portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Ladies Get (2)Lit @ Lil Indies

    • Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  3. Protesters interrupt senator Marco Rubio's class at FIU Read More

  4. Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre Read More

  5. Marco Rubio has been found Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation