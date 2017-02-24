Ladies Get (2)Lit combines readings and music by women to raise money for Planned Parenthood

click to enlarge
Local feminist anthology zine Tittie Thyme, already known for its raucous zine release parties, is joining up with two other DIY tomes – the stellar perzine Phosphene Girl and the singular literary/photography zine Let’s Kiss – to put on an evening of readings and music billed as a celebration of “local ladies in literature.” The somewhat confined and cavernous surroundings of Lil Indies are an excellent setting – not least because the intimate scale keeps the readers and readings front and center – and the curiously strong alcoholic beverages at Indies may conjure up an atmosphere far removed from more restrained and academic readings. So much the better. Confirmed performers at press time include Alexia Clarke, Karina Curto, Zoya Zafar and Kayla Gordon. It’s safe to assume that new zines will be on offer, among sundry other art; a portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| free