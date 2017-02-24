Friday, February 24, 2017
HBO's Bill Maher will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center this summer
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 2:36 PM
Bill Maher, comedian and on-again-off-again BFF of former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos
, will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center this summer.
While details on "An Evening with Bill Maher
" are scarce, we're assuming this evening will involve many "hot takes" about how liberals are pansies, weed is awesome and Islam is bad.
The show is Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets
start at $45 and are currently on sale.
