The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

The Gist

HBO's Bill Maher will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center this summer

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 2:36 PM

Bill Maher, comedian and on-again-off-again BFF of former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center this summer.

While details on "An Evening with Bill Maher" are scarce, we're assuming this evening will involve many "hot takes" about how liberals are pansies, weed is awesome and Islam is bad.

The show is Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are currently on sale.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre Read More

  3. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  4. Protesters interrupt senator Marco Rubio's class at FIU Read More

  5. Florida dominates TripAdvisor's latest 'Best Beaches' list Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation